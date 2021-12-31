The 49ers Activated A New Quarterback On Friday

With Jimmy Garoppolo doubtful to play this Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers are expected to start Trey Lance at quarterback.

There aren’t many secondary options in the NFL better than Lance. After all, the 49ers selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft.

The issue for the 49ers is Lance is the only healthy quarterback on their 53-man roster. In an effort to bolster the position for Week 17, the 49ers have just activated Nate Sudfeld from their practice squad.

“49ers activated QB Nate Sudfeld from their practice squad, a sign they need an extra QB Sunday and that Trey Lance is in line to start vs. Houston,” ESPN insider Adam Schefter tweeted on Friday.

Sudfeld, 28, spent the early stages of his NFL career on the Philadelphia Eagles. In just four games, he completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers probably won’t need Sudfeld to take any snaps this Sunday. Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan raved about Lance’s progression at quarterback.

“I think we’ve made it pretty clear that Trey’s our guy of the future, whenever that will happen. But it’s also nothing against Jimmy that we [drafted] him,” Shanahan said. “We believe Trey will be our guy of the future, and like I said, I think it will be really hard, if Jimmy’s on it, for [Lance] to beat him out right away. So, it’s kind of going like that right now, and I’m not thinking much past that.”

All eyes will be on Lance when the 49ers host the Texans on Sunday.