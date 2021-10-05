Kicker Joey Slye has signed a deal with the San Francisco 49ers, Tom Pelissero reports.

Slye played his college football at Virginia Tech before going pro in 2018. He’s appeared in 35 NFL games, 32 of which he played for the Carolina Panthers.

On September 7th, the Houston Texans signed Slye to fill in for then-injured Ka’imi Fairbairn. Over the course of three games as a Texan, Slye went 4-5 on field goal attempts and 7-8 on extra point attempts. Houston waived him a week ago.

Slye has an opportunity in San Francisco while Robbie Gould recovers from injury. Gould suffered a strained groin while preparing for Week 4’s matchup with the Seahawks. He is expected to miss three to five weeks.

The Niners worked out a few veteran kickers before settling on Slye, according to 49ers Webzone. They opted for Slye over, among others, Michael Badgley and Brett Maher.

San Francisco visits Kyler Murray’s undefeated Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.