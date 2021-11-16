The San Francisco 49ers were hoping Dre Kirkpatrick would prove to be a solid defensive player for them this season. It never transpired, and now the team is moving on.

The 49ers waived Dre Kirkpatrick on Tuesday afternoon. It’s been a decision in the making for several weeks now and comes less than 24 hours after Kirkpatrick was inactive for Monday Night Football.

Kirkpatrick struggled mightily in the 49ers defense and was often a liability in both pass and run defense. He appeared in six games this season and totaled just seven tackles.

The former first-rounder should be able to find a new home at some point in the coming weeks.

The 49ers were very optimistic when they signed Dre Kirkpatrick earlier this season.

Here’s what the organization had to say about him at the news of signing, via 49ers.com:

“Kirkpatrick (6-2, 190) was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals 17th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine-year NFL career with the Bengals (2012-19) and Arizona Cardinals (2020), he has appeared in 113 games (78 starts) and registered 344 tackles, 72 passes defensed, 13 interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), 3.0 sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Kirkpatrick has also started in three postseason contests and added eight tackles and one pass defensed.”

The 49ers’ decision to release Dre Kirkpatrick could mean rookies Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir have improved and will be more of a focal point of the defense moving forward.

The 4-5 San Francisco 49ers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.