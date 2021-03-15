The 49ers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Nick Mullens

The San Francisco 49ers have called on backup quarterback Nick Mullens a lot over the past three years. But will their backup quarterback be returning to the Bay Area in 2021?

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, the 49ers are not going to tender Mullens as a restricted free agent. As a result, he will enter free agency.

Mullens started eight games for the 49ers in 2020, going 2-6 in relief of injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. But he is currently undergoing rehab on elbow surgery that ended his season.

Maiocco noted that “the door is open” for Mullens to return later in the offseason. Given his experience in Kyle Shanahan’s system, it’s not the worst idea ever.

Nick Mullens went undrafted out of Southern Miss in 2017 and spent his rookie season on the 49ers practice squad. But an injury to Garoppolo in the middle of the 2018 season opened the door for Mullens to play.

Mullens made his NFL debut on Monday Night Football against the Oakland Raiders. He threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-3 win.

But Mullens didn’t exactly thrive in the weeks that followed. San Francisco went just 3-5 with him under center, and he was relegated to the backup job the following season.

Mullens barely saw the field at all in 2019 as Garoppolo returned from injury and led the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

Over the past three seasons, Mullens has 16 starts and a 5-11 record. He has completed over 64-percent of his passes for 4,714 yards and 25 touchdowns with 22 interceptions.

An NFL team looking for a quality backup can do a lot worse than signing Nick Mullens.

