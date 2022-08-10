The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: A view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during warms up prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart.

On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal.

Crawley, a former undrafted player out of Colorado, started his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints. He had brief stints with the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals before making his way back to the Big Easy.

Crawley's best season came in 2017. In 13 games, he had 54 combined tackles, 17 passes defended and an interception.

The 49ers' top two cornerbacks, Emmanuel Moseley and Charvarius Ward, are currently nursing injuries.

Moseley is expected to miss a week with a hamstring injury. Ward, meanwhile, could miss a couple of weeks because of a muscle strain.

With Moseley and Ward both sidelined, Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas are the top healthy cornerbacks for the 49ers.

Over the next few weeks, Crawley will try to carve out a role for himself in San Francisco's secondary.