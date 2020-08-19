The 49ers Have Signed Their 3rd WR In The Last Week

It hasn’t been a great offseason for the San Francisco 49ers, as the reigning NFC champions have been dealing with a few injuries on the offensive side of the ball. However, Jon Lynch and the rest of the front office is working hard to bring in reinforcements.

Earlier this year, the 49ers learned that second-year wideout Deebo Samuel suffered a foot injury that could force him to miss time in the regular season. Additionally, the team lost Jalen Hurd to a torn ACL.

Last Friday, the front office agreed to deals with veteran wideouts Tavon Austin and J.J. Nelson. Despite replenishing its roster with a pair of pass catchers for Jimmy Garoppolo, it appears San Francisco isn’t done adding more weapons just yet.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing former Seahawks wideout Jaron Brown. He’s the third wide receiver to sign with San Francisco since training camp began.

49ers are signing former Seahawks’ WR Jaron Brown, per source. Brown joins JJ Nelson and Tavon Austin as the third WR to sign with SF since camp opened. SF lost WR Jalen Hurd earlier this week to a season-ending torn ACL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2020

Brown had 16 receptions for 220 yards and two touchdowns with the Seahawks in 2019.

One thing in common with all three wideouts that San Francisco signed is that they possess a ton of speed. That should bode well for them, especially since San Francisco’s offense is predicated on crossing routes, misdirection and occasional deep shots.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has a plethora of new toys for his explosive offense, but he might not have enough time to figure out a role for each acquisition.

With the regular season approaching soon, the 49ers will quickly have to figure out their depth chart for this fall.