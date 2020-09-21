The Updated San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Is Absurd

The San Francisco 49ers may have gotten the win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but it came at a major cost. In a day full of horrendous injury news within the NFL, the Niners were hit the hardest.

It all started when star defensive end Nick Bosa fell to the ground and immediately grabbed his knee in the first quarter. Just two plays later, defensive lineman Solomon Thomas did the same. Both were carted off the field. The 49ers fear both Bosa and Thomas tore their ACL.

Later in the game, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was hit late and low by a Jets defensive player. Garoppolo toughed it out the entire first half, but stayed in the locker room in the second half as backup Nick Mullens took over the offense. Running back Raheem Mostert was another addition to the injury chart in the second half. He reportedly sprained his MCL in the first half.

Believe it or not, the 49ers already had a lengthy injury list entering Sunday’s game, which included George Kittle, Richard Sherman and Deebo Samuel, among others. Take a look at San Francisco’s absurd Week 3 injury report in the tweet below.

Updated 49ers injury table pic.twitter.com/KJUguvTKRy — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 21, 2020

Fortunately, the 49ers’ next three opponents – the Giants, Eagles and Dolphins – are a combined 0-6. San Francisco has enough depth to at least win two of its next three games.

While Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas are both likely out for the year, the Niners offense will soon add George Kittle and Deebo Samuel back to the lineup.

San Francisco’s defense won’t be as lethal this season as it was last year. But if the 49ers offense can get healthy, it should be one of the best units in the NFL.