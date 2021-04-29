The 2021 NFL Draft begins in just over an hour, and we still have no clear picture as to what the San Francisco 49ers will do with the No. 3 pick – well, except for the fact that they’ll be taking a quarterback (we think).

All eyes have been on the 49ers leading up to tonight’s main event. They sold the house to acquire the No. 3 overall pick with intentions to use it on a quarterback who’ll hopefully be the new face of their franchise.

Then on Thursday afternoon, Adam Schefter broke the internet with news that Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay. To make things more interesting, the 49ers could be in the mix to acquire the veteran quarterback, and one report suggests they’ve already made an offer to the Packers.

The Niners, in the meantime, will soon make their No. 3 pick, but we still have no idea who they’ll take. NFL insider Ian Rapoport just gave a new report saying “very few people have any idea” what San Francisco will do tonight. Buckle up, football fans.

I would never say never. But the #Patriots aren’t expected to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo tonight or anytime soon. If the two sides could even come to terms (a big if), it would take a complex contract negotiation to get it done. Simply, NE doesn’t have room to fit the contract. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

We think it’s safe to assume some major fireworks this evening. The 49ers will get them going with the No. 3 pick.

San Francisco needs a new quarterback. That much is clear. Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the answer. He’s dealt with too many injuries these past few years.

The rookie the Niners select will become their new franchise quarterback. Of course, such a plan could change if the Packers are all of a sudden willing to part ways with Aaron Rodgers.

Has there ever been such mystery surrounding a team holding the No. 3 pick? All eyes will be on the 49ers this evening.