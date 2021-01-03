There’s A Growing Expectation With 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Last season, Jimmy Garoppolo was the starting quarterback for a San Francisco 49ers team that made it all the way to the Super Bowl. Fast forward to this season, and the front office could be looking to move on from the former second-round pick.

This has been an injury-riddled season for Garoppolo, who has dealt with a high-ankle sprain for the past few months. In six starts this season, he has completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,096 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions.

When healthy, Garoppolo has shown that he’s a serviceable quarterback. However, his injury history is concerning and the 49ers proved last offseason they’re willing to move on from him if they can find a better option. Don’t forget that Tom Brady was being linked to them back in February.

Although it’s too early to tell what San Francisco will do this upcoming offseason, ESPN insider Chris Mortensen is reporting that league insiders believe Garoppolo will be gone if John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan can acquire a better quarterback.

Garoppolo’s contract might dictate what the 49ers do this offseason.

If the 49ers keep Garoppolo for the 2021 season, he’ll come with a $26.9 million cap hit. In the event they release him, they’ll only have a $2.8 million charge in dead cap.

San Francisco had a solid run with Garoppolo under center, but the team is better off finding another quarterback.

Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young recently vouched for Matt Stafford. Who knows, maybe he’ll be on the 49ers’ radar this offseason.