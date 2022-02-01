Jimmy Garoppolo’s days with the San Francisco 49ers are numbered. Just about every NFL analyst believes he’ll be traded this upcoming offseason.

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Football Team were tied for the best odds to land Garoppolo in a trade. Roughly 24 hours later, a third team joined the mix.

As of now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also have 4/1 odds to acquire Garoppolo for the 2022 season. The team’s odds changed because Tom Brady has officially retired.

Garoppolo’s playing style doesn’t exactly fit Bruce Arians’ offensive scheme, but the veteran coach is smart enough to work around his quarterback’s strengths.

These are the odds on Jimmy Garoppolo’s new team, per @betonline_ag (as of Monday 1/31). The Bucs are now tied for first with 4/1 odds after Tom Brady’s retirement. pic.twitter.com/cFocQ58pkD — Oscar Aparicio (@BetterRivals) February 1, 2022

During this past Sunday’s press conference, Garoppolo admit that he’ll most likely be filled with emotions over the next few days. That’s because he has really enjoyed his time with the 49ers.

“I think these next couple of days it will really start to settle in a little bit,” Garoppolo told reporters, via ESPN. “Emotions are high after a game win or loss, and it’s one of those things you’ve got to be glad it happened, smile from it, and think about the good things. We’ll see what happens in these next couple days, weeks, whatever, but I love this team. Just the fight and the battle in this team throughout the entire year has been really impressive. I love those guys.”

Garoppolo finished the 2021 season with 3,810 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.

Where do you think Garoppolo will end up next season?