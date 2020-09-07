There’s Reportedly “Zero” Colin Kaepernick Interest From NFL Teams

It’s been several years since Colin Kaepernick last saw an NFL field. But by the looks of things, that situation isn’t changing anytime soon.

According to ProFootballTalk, it has been “months” since any NFL team expressed interest in the former 49ers starter. Per the report, there was “fake” interest expressed in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the protests that followed.

Back in June, PFT reported that teams were talking to the friends and family of Kaepernick to arrange for a possible deal. But it would seem that the interest in Colin Kaepernick – if it ever existed at all this summer – has waned.

In 2016, Kaepernick’s last year in the NFL, he went 1-10 as a starter while completing 59.2-percent of his passes for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns with four interceptions. But that was also the year where he started kneeling during the national anthem.

Remember back in June when interested teams were supposedly talking to "friends and associates" of Colin Kaepernick before contacting his agent? They didn't contact his agent. And still haven't. https://t.co/X1gHq0CPZe — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 7, 2020

However, the protests against racial injustice this summer have caused kneeling for the anthem to become mainstream. Even sports leagues in other countries are letting their athletes take a knee in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and the racial justice movements.

It’s kind of odd that Kaepernick still can’t get an NFL QB job given that just about every team will now have players kneeling on gameday. Roger Goodell has even apologized for not understanding his protests.

Kaepernick also has the benefit of being more talented than a number of backups and even starters on rosters.

There’s clearly a disconnect somewhere.

Will Colin Kaepernick play in the NFL again?