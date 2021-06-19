NFL Insider On How The 49ers Will Handle Trey Lance This Summer

Earlier this week, Kyle Shanahan said that Jimmy Garoppolo will most likely be the Week 1 starter for the San Francisco 49ers. That being said, the coaching staff has a special plan in place for rookie quarterback Trey Lance.

San Francisco spent most of OTAs and minicamp working on the basics with Lance. Once training camp begins, Shanahan plans on ramping up the entire process for the No. 3 overall pick.

Lance, who is considered an exceptional athlete with a powerful arm, will have the chance to showcase his skills from July through August.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler explained the 49ers’ plan for Lance during this Saturday’s edition of SportsCenter.

“I’m told San Fran spent much of the OTA’s and minicamp working on Trey Lance’s mechanics, making sure things were compact,” Fowler said, via 247Sports. “And the reason is they wanted to get that down so that in training camp they can unleash the full arsenal. They can show him off as a runner. They don’t want to put him in harm’s way and have him take too many hits. But they love the dimension he can bring to (head coach) Kyle Shanahan’s attack because they couldn’t do it with Jimmy Garoppolo. They could do it with Lance as a runner and a passer.”

It’s still way too early to figure out when Lance will make his debut for the 49ers. What we do know, however, is that he’s already making a strong impression on All-Pro tight end George Kittle.

Kittle revealed what he’s seen thus far from Lance during an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

“I think Trey has all the attributes to be a special quarterback,” Kittle said. “He takes risks. He’s trying to fit into the small windows. I’m excited to see his progress throughout training camp. He’s definitely in the right spot.”

The NFL world will learn more about Lance and his superstar potential when training camp starts in July.

[247Sports]