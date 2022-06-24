Three-Time Super Bowl Champion Has Blunt Message For Trey Lance

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers passes during the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 19-16. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Despite appearing in the NFC Championship Game this past season, the San Francisco 49ers will be making a change at quarterback. Trey Lance is expected to be the full-time starter this fall.

As a rookie, Lance had 603 passing yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He spent most of the season watching Jimmy Garoppolo from the sidelines.

On the latest episode of NFL Live, ESPN's Tedy Bruschi shared his thoughts on Lance's outlook heading into Year 2.

Bruschi, a former All-Pro linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion, believes Lance has the most to prove out of any second-year quarterback.

"He has the most to prove because you almost have to prove your head coach and general manager know how to evaluate quarterbacks," Bruschi said. "Redshirt year is over, bro. The redshirt year is over. Now, you got to go out there and play."

Bruschi continued: "They got Jimmy Garoppolo still there who's very capable and won playoff games. You got to show why they gave up all that draft capital."

The 49ers have certainly invested a lot of draft capital in Lance. They parted ways with a trio of first-round picks just to take him.

Earlier this month, 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk called Lance a "special" quarterback. San Francisco's coaching staff is hopeful that's the case.