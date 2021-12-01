3 Teams Named Trade Destinations For Jimmy Garoppolo

It’s not a secret that Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the San Francisco 49ers is coming to an end fairly soon. Where he’ll end up next remains a mystery, though.

Garoppolo has been efficient for the 49ers this season, completing 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,342 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. His trade value has certainly increased over the past few weeks, which is great news for 49ers general manager John Lynch.

At this moment, Garoppolo is set to have a $24.2 million base salary for the 2022 season. That’s a reasonable salary in today’s market.

So, where will Garoppolo resume his NFL career? It’s too early to say which team will be the front-runner in the “Jimmy G sweepstakes,” but NFL.com’s David Carr did list three suitors for the veteran quarterback.

Here are the three teams that should be in play for Garoppolo, according to NFL.com:

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Panthers thought Sam Darnold would solve their quarterback problems, but clearly he’s not the answer. The Saints, meanwhile, had some success with Jameis Winston under center this season. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL and will have to spend the next few months rehabbing.

Garoppolo is from the same college as Saints head coach Sean Payton – Eastern Illinois. That alone doesn’t mean the Saints will have interest, but Garoppolo would most likely do well in Payton’s scheme.

As for the Steelers, they’ll have the cap space to make a move at quarterback. If they miss out on an elite talent like Aaron Rodgers, it would make sense for them to pursue Garoppolo.