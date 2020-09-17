The Spun

Thursday Injury Update For 49ers TE George Kittle

George Kittle runs with the football for the San Francisco 49ers.GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 31: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after a reception during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 28-25. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

In the San Francisco 49ers season-opener against the Arizona Cardinals, the reigning NFC champions fell by a final score of 24-20.

Unfortunately, that was the beginning of the bad news for the 49ers. Star tight end George Kittle suffered what initially looked to be a potentially serious leg injury.

Kittle caught a high pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo that put him in an awkward position. A low tackle to his knee left Kittle hobbling off the field.

The former Iowa Hawkeye is as tough as the come though. Kittle hasn’t been practicing this week, but he has not been ruled out of Sunday’s game just yet.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Kittle still has a chance to play against the New York Jets.

Last season, Kittle had 85 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. In addition to being the top receiving option for the 49ers, Kittle is also a beast in the running game as well.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan relies heavily on Kittle, as does quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

San Francisco is in desperate need of a win this weekend after opening up the season with an upset loss to the Cardinals. The 49ers take on a Jets team that got blown out last weekend against the Buffalo Bills.

San Francisco hopes Kittle will be healthy enough to step on the field this coming Sunday.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.