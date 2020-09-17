Thursday Injury Update For 49ers TE George Kittle

In the San Francisco 49ers season-opener against the Arizona Cardinals, the reigning NFC champions fell by a final score of 24-20.

Unfortunately, that was the beginning of the bad news for the 49ers. Star tight end George Kittle suffered what initially looked to be a potentially serious leg injury.

Kittle caught a high pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo that put him in an awkward position. A low tackle to his knee left Kittle hobbling off the field.

The former Iowa Hawkeye is as tough as the come though. Kittle hasn’t been practicing this week, but he has not been ruled out of Sunday’s game just yet.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Kittle still has a chance to play against the New York Jets.

From TNF First Look: #49ers TE George Kittle (knee) did not practice today, but no one is ruling him out for Sunday. Meanwhile, the #Lions may not have WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) this week… pic.twitter.com/VdyXyMgQaG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2020

Last season, Kittle had 85 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. In addition to being the top receiving option for the 49ers, Kittle is also a beast in the running game as well.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan relies heavily on Kittle, as does quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

San Francisco is in desperate need of a win this weekend after opening up the season with an upset loss to the Cardinals. The 49ers take on a Jets team that got blown out last weekend against the Buffalo Bills.

San Francisco hopes Kittle will be healthy enough to step on the field this coming Sunday.