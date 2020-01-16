Thursday Injury Update For 49ers TE George Kittle

Tight end George Kittle wasn’t a participant at the 49ers practice on Wednesday, sparking a bit of concern regarding his availability this upcoming Sunday. But all concerns can be put to rest now.

Kittle was back at practice on Thursday where he was a full-participant, according to Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan, via 49ers reporter Matt Barrows.

The best tight end in the NFL will be a full-go on Sunday against the Packers, barring any last-minute setbacks.

Kyle Shanahan said George Kittle will be full go in today’s practice, he’s fully expected to play in Sunday’s game. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) January 16, 2020

Kittle’s fought through injuries all season long. So it comes as no surprise that he’ll be suiting up for San Francisco on Sunday, despite nursing an ankle injury.

The Niners’ tight end is one of the best offensive weapons in the NFL. He’s emerged as the top TE in the league after an incredible season.

There’s truly no weakness in Kittle’s game. The tight end is an excellent blocker, doesn’t drop many passes and is extremely tough to bring down in the open field.

Kittle’s essential to Shanahan’s offense and also makes like a lot easier for QB Jimmy Garoppolo. The tight end has been a key piece of the Niners’ success this season.

Sunday’s NFC Championship Game’s winner advances to the Super Bowl. Packers-49ers kicks off this Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET on FOX.