Thursday Update For 49ers OT Trent Williams

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams missed Wednesday’s practice because of an ankle injury. Fortunately for the 49ers, he returned to practice on Thursday.

We’re not even halfway through the NFL’s 2020 season, but it already feels like the 49ers are in jeopardy of missing the playoffs. Just a season after winning the NFC, San Francisco finds itself at the bottom of the NFC West.

The 49ers have been hit the hardest with the injury bug, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. Star edge-rusher Nick Bosa suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 2. The secondary, meanwhile, had to call up a practice player cornerback to start in Week 5 versus the Miami Dolphins.

Trent Williams is another 49er dealing with an injury. Fortunately, it looks like he may be ready to go this Sunday. Williams returned to practice today after missed Wednesday’s.

#49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) back participating in practice during early portion open to media on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/pDdZyuvzKp — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) October 22, 2020

The 49ers can’t afford to be down their starting left tackle in Trent Williams, especially considering how the schedule plays out over the next few weeks.

The NFL did the 49ers no favors with their upcoming middle portion of the schedule. San Francisco travels to New England to take on the Patriots this Sunday. The 49ers then have to go to Seattle the following week, followed by a home contests versus the Saints and another road trip to Green Bay before a much needed bye week in Week 11.

These next few weeks will essentially decided whether or not the 49ers remain in the playoff hunt. Fortunately, it looks like Williams will be able to give it a go this Sunday.