Thursday Update For 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers need quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to return from injury now more than ever. It appears the team’s wish may become a reality on Sunday.

Garoppolo has missed the Niners’ past two games with an ankle injury he suffered against the Jets in Week 2. San Francisco has gone 1-1 with a win over the Giants and a loss to the Eagles without him. The 49ers’ defeat at the hands of the Eagles this past Sunday exposed the need for Garoppolo to return as soon as possible.

Backup Nick Mullens is certainly capable of managing the offense, but incapable of single-handedly leading the Niners to victory. The backup quarterback threw a costly pick-six against the Eagles last Sunday, leading to Philadelphia’s statement win.

Even in a game against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday, it’s unlikely the Niners can pull off any more wins with Mullens as the starter. Fortunately, it looks like Garoppolo will be returning to the starting offense this weekend. Garoppolo practiced with the Niners on Thursday, giving a pretty clear indication he’ll play against the Dolphins.

On the field as the #49ers start Thursday’s practice:

•Jimmy Garoppolo

•Raheem Mostert

•Dre Greenlaw

•Ahkello Witherspoon

•Jimmie Ward

•Trent Taylor

•Dante Pettis — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) October 8, 2020

Four other Niners’ starters also returned to the practice field on Thursday, including RB Raheem Mostert, LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Ahkello Witherspoon and S Jimmie Ward. San Francisco is getting healthy at the right time.

Frankly, it’s a miracle the Niners are 2-2 to start the season considering the team’s seemingly endless injury chart. Following the Dolphins game this Sunday, San Francisco’s schedule becomes grueling. The Niners only shot at the playoffs will come with Garoppolo under center.

Garoppolo and the Niners take on the Miami Dolphins this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX.