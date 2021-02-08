Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of free agency last off-season, but if it were up to him he would’ve landed in the Bay Area.

Once Brady decided he was going to leave New England last year, just two teams “aggressively” pursued the veteran quarterback: the Chargers and Buccaneers. Neither team was Brady’s preferred landing spot.

The veteran icon reportedly wanted to sign with his childhood favorite San Francisco 49ers last year. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers passed on the opportunity, opting to stick with Jimmy Garoppolo instead.

The Bucs won the Brady sweepstakes and it paid off in ultimate glory. No. 12 won his seventh Super Bowl and first with Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Tom Brady wanted to sign with the 49ers. They passed. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 8, 2021

It’s unfathomable the 49ers passed on Tom Brady, but it was probably a blessing in disguise for both sides.

Following the end of the 2019-20 season, it was clear the 49ers had one of the best rosters in the NFL. But an unprecedented amount of injuries hit San Francisco early on in the 2020 season.

Had Brady signed with the Niners out of free agency, he would’ve had to play with an injury-ridden roster and beat-up offensive line. Let’s just say it wouldn’t have been pretty. Instead, Brady joined the Bucs and wound up winning the Super Bowl.

Sure, the Niners probably regret not signing No. 12 last off-season, but it probably wouldn’t have changed much about how San Francisco’s 2020 season panned out.