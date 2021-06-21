There’s 1 Team Fans Believe Tom Brady Was Talking About

On Monday, a clip of Tom Brady went viral where he lambasted a team for seemingly passing on him in free agency during the 2020 offseason. He went on to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won his seventh Super Bowl ring in his first year with the team.

Brady’s pursuits in free agency were well documented last summer but a stunning video emerged earlier this morning revealing some interesting information. In an appearance on HBO’s The Shop, the star quarterback called out one franchise for not pursuing him at the end and sticking with another player under center.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?’” Brady said.

Almost immediately, fans tried to put together the pieces to figure out which team Brady was referencing with the comment. Many think they’ve discovered which organization and which quarterback the 43-year-old was talking about: the San Fransisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers reportedly discussed a move for Brady during the 2020 offseason but their interest tapered off in the end. San Fransisco opted to stick by Garoppolo, after he led the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2019 season.

There’s certainly no love lost between Brady and Garoppolo, who were teammates back on the New England Patriots. That’s why many NFL fans were almost certain that the now Bucs quarterback was calling out the 49ers with his recently revealed comments.

#Bears offered Brady a deal so that rules them out. Brady did pick TB over LAC#49ers discussed signing Brady after seeing Garoppolo take a SB winning caliber team and blow it in the big game.#Saints was going to sign Brady if Brees didn't return, another SB caliber team. 🤔 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 21, 2021

Who do you think Brady’s talking about? My guess would be the 49ers. https://t.co/GzXrdPpZbt — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 21, 2021

Yikes, if the team is indeed the 49ers. https://t.co/YSKiTmhrAI — For The Niners (@forthe9ers) June 21, 2021

Brady has to be talking about the 49ers 😂 https://t.co/5JWvA4I87H — JJ Carromero (@_JayC1025) June 21, 2021

Whatever organization Brady is referencing might be kicking itself for letting him go elsewhere last year. Considering he walked away from the season with another Super Bowl ring, all 31 teams not named the Buccaneers are probably pretty disappointed.

If the franchise Brady called out was indeed the 49ers, fans will have to wait until the postseason to see the two teams play each other. If that matchup does take place, the Buccaneers quarterback will certainly come out of the locker room fired up.