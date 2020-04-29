Kyle Shanahan Comments On 49ers’ Rumored Tom Brady Interest

Most coaches and general managers would probably deny considering bringing in Tom Brady, in the situation that the San Francisco 49ers found themselves in this offseason. The team was coming off of Super Bowl berth, and is pretty committed to Brady’s former backup Jimmy Garoppolo, who draws pretty conflicting opinions in the sport.

Garoppolo was aided by a truly elite rushing attack, and a top-ranked defense. That isn’t to take everything away from him, despite a very up-and-down performance in the Super Bowl loss. Still, after throwing two picks in the biggest came of his career, and getting through the NFC Championship with eight total passing attempts for 77 yards, there was some thought that the team could upgrade with Brady available.

At the time, it wasn’t clear whether Brady would actually leave the New England Patriots. He wound up doing so, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two years. The 49ers were among the franchises floated as an option for the California native, but it seemed far fetched, given the commitment to Garoppolo.

However, both general manager John Lynch and now head coach Kyle Shanahan have admitted that they explored the possibility. The team had to weigh the pros and cons of sticking with the younger Garoppolo vs. adding Brady to try and increase the chances of winning a title. Ultimately, they decided against it. Shanahan spoke to The Athletic‘s Tim Kawakami about the process the team went through.

“When you hear that stuff and it actually is realistic, for you not to look into it, to me, would be completely irresponsible." Kyle Shanahan joined @timkawakami on “The TK Show” to talk Tom Brady rumors and more. Listen ad-free on The Athletic 👇https://t.co/wKv6gSoxtX pic.twitter.com/Ex1u5RmREp — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) April 29, 2020

“Once we realized and heard this could be realistic, this isn’t just talk, we looked into it all, especially with the respect we have for Tom and everything, and how great of a player he is,” Shanahan told Kawakami on the writer’s podcast, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We looked into it to try to see if it would be better for our team this year and in the future.”

Ultimately, the Niners staff didn’t think it was worth the risk. It doesn’t sound like they really got too far down the road on pursuing Tom Brady.

“When we weighed it all together, we didn’t think it would. We felt great with where we were at, and kind of confirmed how we are with Jimmy.”

That echoes what Lynch told The Rich Eisen Show last week:

“So of course Kyle and I have discussions…We’re always into getting better, so you look at everything, especially a situation like that. But within a day or two, Kyle and I looked at each other and said, ‘You know what, we really like what we have in Jimmy.’”

The 49ers should be Super Bowl contenders once again. During last week’s NFL Draft, the Niners had an impressive haul, replacing DeForest Buckner with first-round defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, and giving Garoppolo a major weapon in Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Brady and the Buccaneers are really ramping up as well. We could see both factor in to the Super Bowl race this coming season.

[The Athletic]