Tom Brady's Family Reportedly Makes Decision On 49ers Game

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady is back at his childhood stomping grounds this weekend.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the San Francisco 49ers, and the San Mateo, Calif. native has had to find plenty of tickets at Levi's Stadium.

According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, Brady's family and friends will all be sitting together, and it sounds like they'll be with the rest of the spectators.

"For return to Bay Area, Tom Brady requested 83 tickets for family & friends to attend today’s game, I’m told," Darlington tweeted. "They’ll be sitting in nosebleeds. Immediate family was offered better seats, but they declined so they could sit with group. Rain could force them inside, but I doubt it."

The last time Brady played the 49ers in California was in 2016 as a member of the Patriots. Brady completed 24-of-40 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns in a 30-17 win.

The Bucs and Niners will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.