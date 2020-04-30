Trent Williams Comments On Getting Traded To The 49ers

After 10 years and seven Pro Bowl seasons with the Washington Redskins, left tackle Trent Williams was traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Draft Day.

Williams’ departure followed a 2019 season that he skipped due to a lengthy dispute with Washington. But he was traded on April 25 to the 49ers in exchange for a pair of mid-round picks, and will replace San Francisco’s longtime starter Joe Staley.

Now that he’s a member of the reigning NFC champions, Williams is speaking out. In an interview with reporters, he said he felt like he was 25 again now that he’s had time to heal from various injuries.

Williams went on to say that despite playing a lot of football, he hasn’t won a lot of games. He hopes that going to San Francisco will give him a better chance of winning a Super Bowl.

Via ESPN:

“It’s crazy being 31, I feel like I’m 25 again,” Williams said. “It’s my first year off of football since the second grade. So that’s like 25 years of straight football every August. So, my body has had a chance to rest, it’s had a chance to heal. I don’t know if I’ve ever been in a position where I didn’t feel an ache or pain. I’m just going through offseason training. I feel rejuvenated to say the least.” “I’ve played a lot of football, I haven’t won a lot of games,” Williams said. “I just wanted that to change. I’m an ultra-competitive guy regardless. I tend to probably go the extra mile when I shouldn’t. Doing that when you know that at the end of the year when you have a real possibility of holding up the Lombardi Trophy, I think it makes you — it’s a lot easier. The vibe is different. You work for a different reason as opposed to just trying to maintain a level of elite play when games might not go your way every Sunday.”

Williams further expressed excitement to work with head coach Kyle Shanahan. The two of them were together from 2010 until Shanahan was fired along with his father in 2013.

“I’m extremely excited to get back in the building with not only Kyle but a ton of coaches in there who were with me for the first four years of my career,” Williams said. “It’s going to be a happy reunion. This was a preferred destination of mine just because of the familiarity with Kyle and the offense. Obviously being an ascending team, I feel like I’d fit right in.”

Williams is a seven-time Pro Bowler and was a second-team All-Pro in 2015. But he had a falling out with the team last spring and elected not to play in 2019.

He heads into 2020 on the final year of his contract.

What kind of impact will Trent Williams have for the 49ers?