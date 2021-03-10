Star OL Trent Williams Hints At Free Agency Decision

The San Francisco 49ers didn’t use the franchise tag on Trent Williams, but the front office certainly wants him back in the fold for the 2021 season. Does the Pro Bowl offensive tackle want to re-sign with the franchise though?

Judging off Williams’ recent comments on the ‘The Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman,’ he’s eying a new contract with the 49ers when free agency begins later this month.

While discussing Williams’ future in the league, Sherman made it very clear that he believes Williams will remain in San Francisco.

“I think he stays in San Francisco,” Sherman said. “I think he makes you guys happy for another 5-6 years and gets his gold jacket and then decides whether he wants it in Washington or San Francisco.”

Sherman’s prediction led to an interesting response from Williams, who may have revealed which team he’ll be signing with this offseason.

“That’s not a bad take, fellas,” Williams replied. “That’s not a bad take. Y’all barking up the right tree.”

"I think he stays in San Francisco" 🗣️ @RSherman_25 on Trent Williams' future pic.twitter.com/Jc57oJaNTR — PFF (@PFF) March 10, 2021

This doesn’t guarantee that Trent Williams will re-sign with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason, but he certainly sounds like someone who wants to stick around with the franchise.

Williams was traded to San Francisco after sitting out the entire 2019 season due to a dispute with Washington over a health issue.

In his first season with the 49ers, Williams made the Pro Bowl. He had large shoes to fill since Joe Staley retired, but it’s safe to say he was a worthy successor.

There will be plenty of teams lining up at Williams’ door if he hits the open market on March 17.