Trent Williams Has Reportedly Been A Monster At 49ers Practice

During the 2020 NFL draft, the San Francisco 49ers traded for star offensive tackle Trent Williams for a fifth-round pick in 2020 and a third-round pick in 2021.

Williams made it clear he wanted out of Washington following a disagreement with how his health was treated. The 49ers jumped at the chance to add the seven-time Pro Bowler and it’s paid off so far.

Earlier this week, reports emerged suggesting Williams was dominant through the first few days of practice. That was the case once again on Thursday afternoon.

The former Oklahoma star squared off against former No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa. Williams reportedly got the best of Bosa, swallowing him up on four-straight possessions.

Nick Bosa is going to love it when the regular season starts. He went 0-4 vs. Trent Williams in one-on-one pass rush drills just now. Williams swallowed him a couple of times. Which is to say, Williams has looked very, very good. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) August 20, 2020

San Francisco has the unique opportunity to pit the former No. 4 overall pick against the former No. 2 overall pick. Head coach Kyle Shanahan loves what he has in those two players.

“Watching those two go together is pretty cool,” Shanahan said on Monday. “They had two one-on-one reps (Sunday) and split them. It’s fun to watch them adjust to each other.”

“Trent hasn’t played in a little bit, but he doesn’t look like it. His skillset is still there. Everything is still there. We just got to get him in football shape, along with pretty much everyone else on our team right now.”

Bosa will only get better learning from a great offensive tackle like Williams. That could be bad news for the rest of the league.