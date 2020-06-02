Trent Williams Has Telling Comment On 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo has faced plenty of criticism over the past year, and the amount of critics grew exponentially when the San Francisco 49ers lost in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately it comes with the territory of being a starting quarterback in the NFL.

No one will deny that Garoppolo is worthy of starting in the league. However, there are many people wondering if he’s just a game-manager or if he’s a game-changer. Well, it appears his newest teammate believes it’s the latter.

Trent Williams appeared on the “RapSheet + Friends” podcast to talk about the next chapter of his career in San Francisco and what he thinks about Garoppolo.

During his discussion with Ian Rapoport, the Pro Bowl offensive tackle said he knows the importance of having a good quarterback. He also thinks Garoppolo fits that description.

Here’s what Williams had to say, via NBC Sports:

“I think Jimmy G is awesome,” Williams said on RapSheet + Friends. “I think he has proven that he’s a quarterback you can win with. In this league, it’s just hard to find. Having a quarterback that you know is gonna make the right read, the right throw, that has to allow Kyle (Shanahan), a chance to sleep at night.”

Williams was traded to the 49ers during the 2020 NFL Draft. He’ll immediately replace Joe Staley, who retired this offseason.

After just missing out on a championship this past season, the 49ers will try to get revenge this fall. In order for the them to actually come out on top, they’ll need a little bit more from their signal-caller. Whether or not he’s up for the challenge has yet to be seen.

Do you think Garoppolo should be considered a good quarterback?