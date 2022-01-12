Trent Williams Shares Encouraging News Before Wild Card

The Spun

San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent WilliamsPHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 19: Trent Williams #71 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers took down the Los Angeles Rams in overtime to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

The 49ers took down their division rival without the aid of star left tackle Trent Williams. Arguably the best left tackle in football, Williams has been dealing with a significant elbow injury.

Despite that injury, Williams doesn’t plan to miss any more time. ESPN’s Ed Werder spoke with Williams, who told him he plans to play this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys.

“I spoke to Niners left tackle Trent Williams, who missed practice today and last week’s game against the Rams with an elbow injury,” Werder said on Twitter.

“He made it clear he intends to play Sunday against the Cowboys, believing a brace and adrenaline will offset any remaining issues with the elbow.”

An elbow injury isn’t the easiest thing to get over for an offensive lineman. He’ll be using the injured arm on every play to try to keep the Cowboys’ pass rushers at bay.

He’ll have his hands full with the likes of DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory trying to get a piece of Jimmy Garoppolo.

San Francisco and Dallas kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

