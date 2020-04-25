Trent Williams is finally getting out of Washington. The seven-time Pro Bowler will have the chance to play for a Super Bowl as well, with a move to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Niners pulled off a very favorable trade to land the big offensive tackle. The team is sending a fifth round pick this year, and a third rounder in 2021 to Washington. In return, they get one of the most consistent players in the league.

As it turns out, he is at a position of real need now. Some suspected the move meant that six-time Pro Bowler Joe Staley, one of the best linemen in the league, is retiring. That appears to be the case.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Staley is expected to retire. He cites injury concerns for the 35-year old. His decision opened the door for the Niners to make a move on Trent Williams.

Here’s what helped set into motion the Trent Williams’ trade: six-time Pro Bowl and All-Decade OT Joe Staley is expected to retire due to health concerns, per league sources. The 35-year-old Staley wanted to inform the 49ers in a timely way to help find a replacement. They have. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2020

Assuming this is final, Staley leaves behind an impressive career. The former first-rounder was a three-time second team All-Pro, making it in three straight years from 2011-13.

He also earned a place on the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 2010s. He played in two Super Bowls with the Niners, falling to the Baltimore Ravens in 2012 and the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year.

We wish him the best on his post-football life, assuming this is it for his time in the NFL.

[Adam Schefter]