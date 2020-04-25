NFC Team Reportedly Interested In Trent Williams Trade

Yesterday probably wasn’t a great day for the Trent Williams trade market. Many of the teams with a need at offensive tackle took one in the first round, with a very strong draft for the position.

Some options have emerged today, though. Earlier, it was reported that the Minnesota Vikings were interested in acquiring the star tackle, who has been trying to get out of Washington for a year. Now, another top NFC team could get involved.

The San Francisco 49ers had a strong draft yesterday. The team took South Carolina star Javon Kinlaw, and with a second first-round pick, nabbed a needed wide receiver in Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk. The NFC Champions got better on Thursday.

Now, according to NBC Sports Washington’s Julie Donaldson, the 49ers are expected to be another team in on Trent Williams. She also reports that Minnesota may not actually be involved. It is unclear what the price tag would look like at this point, but Williams is one of the best players out there in trade talks.

Trent Williams agent has said an NFC team is interested, believed to be 49ers – per sources. Makes sense. Kyle Shanahan was w/ the Redskins when Trent was drafted, Joe Staley is 35, want to win now. No deal has been made. Also, does not appear MINN has any interest at this time. — Julie Donaldson (@JDonaldsonNBCS) April 24, 2020

Williams is a seven-time Pro Bowler, making the list every year from 2012-18. He sat out last year amid a heated disagreement with the team over its handling of a cancerous growth first found in 2013.

He was told it was not a major concern at the time. Last year, he had it removed, and then demanded to be traded by the team. He did not play in 2019.

There aren’t many teams that wouldn’t get significantly better by adding a guy like Williams.

