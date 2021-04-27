No one knows who the San Francisco 49ers will select with the No. 3 overall pick this coming Thursday – well, except for Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch and perhaps Trey Lance. Yes, you read that correctly.

Niners Nation, a 49ers blog for SB Nation, interviewed the former North Dakota State star on Tuesday. At the end of the interview, Niners Nation told Lance he hopes he “ends up in a 49ers jersey.”

Lance chuckled at the remark before he proceeded to give one of the more interesting comments of the entire pre-draft process: “That’s the plan.”

Did Lance just spill the beans that the 49ers are going to take him with the third-overall pick? Or was he simply saying he just hopes that’s the case? It’s going to be a long and hectic two days until Thursday night’s first round.

Take a look at the the exchange between Lance and Niners Nation below.

When the 49ers first acquired the No. 3 overall pick, attention immediately turned to former Ohio State star Justin Fields. The attention was short-lived.

Both Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch attended the Alabama Pro Day, which just so happened to be the same day as the Ohio State Pro Day. Upon doing so, almost every draft expert and insider slotted Mac Jones to the Bay Area with pick No. 3.

The latest development involves Lance, who appears to have risen up the Niners’ draft board in recent days. Some even believe San Francisco is split on Jones and Lance.

Perhaps Lance let fans in on a little secret during his interview on Tuesday. Maybe not. We won’t find out until Thursday night.