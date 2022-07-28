Trey Lance Having Rough Practice: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers warm up prior to the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Every throw that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance makes this year will be under a microscope. As a result, we'll hear about his good and bad days during training camp.

Unfortunately for Lance, the second practice session of training camp didn't go his way.

According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Lance had a "rough day" and completed just half of his pass attempts.

"Rough day for Trey Lance, who completed just half of his attempts, including one that was thrown directly to Jimmie Ward," Barrows reported on Twitter. "Best throw was last — a nice sideline throw to Aiyuk over the underneath coverage."

While it's easy to overreact to a report this early in training camp, there are plenty of people who won't put stock into Lance's rough day.

Some people are trying to put a positive spin on this Thursday's practice. Maybe, just maybe, San Francisco's defense is poised for a big year.

Lance has a lot of pressure on him this season because he's replacing Jimmy Garoppolo.

So far, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has expressed confidence in his young gunslinger.

"I think our team's ready for Trey, going through OTAs, I'm just pumped to get to work [and] provide him some practices because I know the kid has the abilities, made of the right stuff, he just needs the reps," Shanahan said, via NFL.com.

49ers fans are hopeful Lance will bounce back during the team's next practice.