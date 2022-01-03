Trey Lance Makes His Opinion On Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear

49ers quarterback Trey Lance is all about fellow quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and said as such after he started in place of him on Sunday.

Lance led the 49ers to a 23-7 win over the Texans on Sunday and in the process, helped them clinch a playoff berth. They’ll be playing on the road throughout the playoffs as a wild card team.

Lance spoke about Garoppolo after the game and confirmed that he’s one heck of a teammate.

“Jimmy, like I’ve said a million times, he’s one of the best teammates and leaders I’ve been around,” Lance said.

Lance has been on the bench for most of the season learning under Garoppolo and his time likely will be coming next season.

There have been numerous trade rumors surrounding Garoppolo for this offseason but those will take a backseat for now as the 49ers look to go on a run.

Garoppolo has been up-and-down this season for San Francisco and currently has 3,494 yards through the air with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

It’s unknown if he will be back for next Sunday’s game against the Rams due to a thumb injury. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.