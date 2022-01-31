Trey Lance Makes His Opinion On Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear

Remember a few years back when everyone was waiting on Andy Reid to replace Alex Smith with Patrick Mahomes? There’s an eerily similar situation going on in San Francisco right now.

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s limitations as an NFL quarterback have been well-documented. It’s why the San Francisco 49ers traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to get Trey Lance. Now, the only question is when will Kyle Shanahan make the change?

It’s only a matter of time before the Lance era begins. It probably started the moment Jimmy G threw a horrendous interception to seal the Rams’ victory during the NFC Championship on Sunday.

Despite having to sit on the bench behind Garoppolo all-season long, Lance is still incredibly grateful for what he’s learned from the veteran. In fact, Lance called Jimmy G one of his “best friends” during an interview on Monday afternoon.

“He’s going to be one of my best friends for my whole entire life,” Lance said of Garoppolo.

Jimmy Garoppolo was a true mentor for Trey Lance. We’ll probably find out if those lessons paid off or not next season.

The 49ers are expected to trade Garoppolo ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. They could probably get a first-round pick in return for the veteran, who should start at his next stop. The Steelers and Broncos have been mentioned as potential landing spots.

Lance, meanwhile, brings a whole new element to the 49ers’ offense. He can use his legs at any given moment. That should allow Kyle Shanahan to open up a few things in the playbook.

As far as we can tell, the Lance era has already begun in the Bay Area.