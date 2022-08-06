Trey Lance Names Biggest Difference Heading Into Year 2

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Levi's Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Trey Lance's rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers wasn't filled with jaw-dropping moments. Instead, he spent most of the year watching Jimmy Garoppolo from the sideline.

That'll change this fall, as the 49ers have stated several times that Lance will be their Week 1 starter.

During an appearance on KNBR Radio this Friday, Lance revealed what has changed from his rookie year to his sophomore season. It turns out the game has slowed down for the former No. 3 pick.

“I’m in a whole other place,” Lance said, via 49ers Webzone. “I can’t even imagine going back to last year. But yeah, everything has definitely slowed down.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has already raved about Lance's potential in their system.

"I think our team's ready for Trey, going through OTAs, I'm just pumped to get to work [and] provide him some practices because I know the kid has the abilities, made of the right stuff, he just needs the reps," Shanahan, via NFL.com.

With Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel at his disposal, there's really no reason for Lance to not have a productive Year 2 in the NFL.

The 49ers will kick off their regular season against the Chicago Bears.