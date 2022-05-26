Trey Lance Opens Up On Finger Injury: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers warm up prior to the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Last year, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance suffered a finger injury in the preseason. It didn't stop him from playing in the regular season, but it apparently lingered for a while.

Fortunately, Lance's finger injury is a thing of the past. He recently told reporters that he's in a "great spot" as far as his health is concerned.

“I kind of dealt with my finger throughout the season, so for me, it was kind of getting that back, and getting healthy, and feeling back to myself,” Lance said, via 49ers Webzone. “Like, towards the end of the season, I wasn’t the best version of myself overall. It was a long season, a long pre-draft process, of me not being in school. Everyone says it’s going to be, but you don’t really realize it until it happens.

"And I think the finger, for me, was the biggest thing just as far as throwing the ball. I kind of had to learn to throw the ball differently without kind of using my pointer finger, I guess because of just where it was at throughout the year. But now, I feel like I’m in a great spot, health-wise, and throwing the ball wall, and feeling really good.”

49ers fans are thrilled to hear that Lance has recovered from this injury. The rest of the NFL world, however, can't get over the headlines regarding the former No. 3 pick's finger.

"Trey Lance's finger added 15 pounds of muscle this offseason," BetMGM sarcastically tweeted.

"The NFL offseason has peaked," Joe DiBiase tweeted in response to this news.

Lance finished his rookie season with 603 passing yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

The 49ers haven't officially named Lance their Week 1 starter for the 2022 season, but Kyle Shanahan hinted at that move during the NFL's Annual League Meeting.

"That's why we looked into trading Jimmy," Shanahan said. "Because we obviously believe Trey can be a starter and we're ready to do that."

With Lance's finger back at 100 percent, it'll be interesting to see how he performs this fall.