Trey Lance Reacts To Not Being Named 49ers Captain

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers warm up prior to the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Trey Lance was named the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback a while ago, but he was not selected to be a team captain.

Typically, a team's QB1 is one of its captains, and Lance said he hopes to one day fill that role. But just because he isn't one of the six captains right now doesn't mean he's angry about the situation.

“Obviously that’s a goal of mine,” Lance said of someday being captain, via Cam Inman of the Mercury News. “You can’t look at any six of those guys and say he’s a bozo. All have played at a high level. I voted for each one of them and they all deserve it. It’s a goal of mine.”

Tight end George Kittle and left tackle Trent Williams are the two offensive players who are serving as captains this year. They are joined by four members of the San Francisco defense: defensive end Nick Bosa, defensive tackle Arik Armstead, linebacker Fred Warner and safety Jimmie Ward.

If Lance performs as the 49ers hope he will this season, it won't be long before he is named captain.

San Francisco will open up the 2022 campaign against the Chicago Bears this Sunday.