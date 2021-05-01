After weeks of speculation that Mac Jones would be the third pick, the San Francisco 49ers decided to use their first-round selection on North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

It could take time before Lance becomes the starter for the 49ers, but the writing is on the wall for Jimmy Garoppolo. His time with the franchise is nearing an end.

Despite the fact that Garoppolo will eventually be replaced by Lance in San Francisco, the veteran quarterback went out of his way to congratulate the rookie on Thursday night.

Last night, 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters that Garoppolo immediately reached out to Lance after the pick was made.

“One thing that was really heartwarming to me, I heard last night that Jimmy reached out [to Lance],”Lynch said. “Trey was here today, and Trey told us that the first text he got was from Jimmy Garoppolo. So that’s pretty special. I think it speaks to his class.”

49ers’ GM John Lynch said Jimmy Garoppolo was the first person to text QB Trey Lance after his first-round selection Thursday night.https://t.co/gnSwnvwowR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 1, 2021

Kudos to Garoppolo for being so classy during a time like this.

Though it’s very possible that a quarterback competition breaks out in training camp, Lance doesn’t seem too worried about that right. He’s just excited to learn from an experienced quarterback like Garoppolo.

“I’m just focused on getting there, learning as much as I possibly can,” Lance said. “Getting to know Jimmy and the guys in the room and learning. Getting to know him, becoming close with him and like I said, just learning as much as I can. Then at that point, obviously competing.”

Sometimes, quarterback controversies lead to some friction in the locker room. However, there’s clearly mutual respect between Garoppolo and Lance.

It’ll be interesting to see how the 49ers handle their quarterback situation this offseason.