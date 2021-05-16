Some football players use getting to the NFL as their ultimate hurdle. Others only see it as the beginning. San Francisco 49ers rookie QB Trey Lance is in the latter group.

The former North Dakota State star is participating in his first-ever NFL practices this weekend. The 49ers’ rookie minicamp began on Friday and will end on Sunday. Lance is already making a strong impression, most notably because he looks the part of an NFL quarterback.

“No sweeping conclusions after Trey Lance’s first NFL practice except for this: He looks the part,” wrote Matt Barrows of The Athletic, via Twitter. “Looked natural.”

Perhaps what has fans most excited about Lance is not how he performed on Friday/Saturday or his stature, but what he had to say after Friday’s first practice. The rookie quarterback is ready to get down to business and get to work.

“I’ve gotten past the point where it’s surreal,” Lance said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. “It’s work now. It was probably cooler the day after the draft and draft day and all of that. Right now, it’s my job and I’m excited to get to work.”

It’s way too early to make any conclusions on how the 49ers’ quarterback competition shakes out.

Kyle Shanahan didn’t draft Trey Lance because he believes Jimmy Garoppolo is a bad quarterback. He took Lance because Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t been able to stay on the field due to injuries.

When healthy, Garoppolo has proven he’s good enough to take the 49ers to the Super Bowl, albeit with almost perfect circumstances. The veteran quarterback has been healthy for a full season just once over the past three years, though.

There is, of course, the possibility Lance plays well enough to jump Garoppolo on the depth chart early this fall. But such a task is tall for a rookie quarterback.

Regardless, Lance will eventually be the 49ers’ franchise quarterback. It’s only a matter of when.