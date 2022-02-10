Trey Lance Sends Clear Message Ahead Of 2022 Season

Former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance spent most of the 2021 NFL season riding the bench for the San Francisco 49ers behind a resurgent Jimmy Garoppolo. But with Garoppolo’s future in doubt, what does 2022 have in store for him.

Speaking to NFL Network on Thursday, Lance made it clear that he’ll be ready if the 49ers decide to make him the starter. He said that he intends to be “ready to go in Week 1.”

“I’m going to be ready to go Week 1, without a doubt,” Lance said. “I’m super excited for the opportunity. I feel like I learned a lot. I’ll continue to learn. But yeah, excited to get it going again.”

Lance certainly didn’t exactly completely prepared to be the starter this past year. He went 1-1 as a starter, completing 57.7-percent of his passes for 603 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions.

Coming out of North Dakota State in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trey Lance was seen as a top prospect with unparalleled arm strength. The 49ers were smitten enough to trade up to No. 3 in the NFL Draft, knowing that Lance would fall to them after the Jaguars and Jets predictably took Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson respectively.

But despite being the quarterback of the future, the team wasn’t ready to move on from oft-injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo just yet. Garoppolo got off to a rough start, but wound up doing just enough to get the 49ers into the playoffs.

From there, the defense carried the team to the NFC Championship Game.

Perhaps it will be Trey Lance carrying the 49ers to the conference title game next year.