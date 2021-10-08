Trey Lance Sends Clear Message Before First Career Start

It didn’t happen the way the San Francisco 49ers hoped it would, but they’re going to be deploying rookie quarterback Trey Lance against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.

Lance was announced as the 49ers’ starter this day after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out with a calf injury. Speaking to the media, Lance declared that he feels “very prepared” to take on Arizona this weekend.

“I feel very prepared, though,” Lance said. “I really do.”

Lance will need to be prepared for this game. The Arizona Cardinals are the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team at 4-0 – and they’ve looked nigh unbeatable with their No. 1 offense.

Trey Lance mostly had spot duty to start his career, but was forced into more extensive action against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 after Garoppolo went down. He went 9 of 18 for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the 28-21 loss.

To date, he is 10 of 18 for 162 yards and three touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception, albeit with limited snaps to do so. Lance also has one rushing touchdown, which came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.

The 49ers are currently 2-2 and still in the hunt for the NFC West title race. Their hopes will gain a major boost if they can upset the Cardinals this weekend.

Beating the NFL’s only unbeaten team in his first NFL start would be a pretty nice way for Trey Lance to start his NFL career.