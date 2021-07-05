Trey Lance Sums Up His Relationship With Jimmy Garoppolo

Kyle Shanahan has pitted quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo against each other for the right to be the San Francisco 49ers‘ starting quarterback. Such an environment could turn toxic in some locker rooms. But so far, both Lance and Garoppolo are handling it well.

Lance recently told reporters Garoppolo is one of the “best people” he’s ever been around. It sounds like the veteran has taken the rookie under his wing.

“Yeah, it’s been awesome,” Lance said, via Jackson Roberts of KVRR. “He’s a great guy. I mean, one of the best people I’ve been around and I’ve been fortunate to be around some, I think, really really great people, guys that are going to play today and guys still in that locker room right now. Jimmy is just like it and that organization is the same exact way. So I just feel very blessed and fortunate to be where I am and be able to be a part of something like this. I’ve heard from other guys’ experiences and how we handled OTAs and things like that, our coaching staff and everyone that runs that organization does it at a really high level.”

Lance will eventually become the 49ers’ new franchise quarterback. Until then, it’s assumed Garoppolo will continue running the San Francisco offense.

Trey Lance will be the 49ers’ starting quarterback at some point. It’s only a matter of when.

Lance adds another layer to the San Francisco offense Garoppolo can’t provide. The rookie’s an excellent runner. Most expect Kyle Shanahan to incorporate more quarterback runs into the 49ers offense when Lance is running the show.

If Jimmy G gets hurt or isn’t performing well early on in the 2021 season, Lance won’t spend too much time on the bench.