49ers Make Decision On Trey Sermon For Sunday

49ers running back Trey Sermon carries the ball against the Raiders.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Trey Sermon #28 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Last Sunday, rookie running back Trey Sermon was a healthy scratch from the San Francisco 49ers‘ lineup. It was an odd decision considering how much the coaching staff raved about him during the offseason.

Even though Sermon wasn’t active for the 49ers in Week 1, Kyle Shanahan’s rushing attack performed fairly well against the Detroit Lions. Elijah Mitchell, who also happens to be a rookie, had 19 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown.

It appears Shanahan’s decision to sit Sermon in the season opener may have motivated the Ohio State product heading into Week 2.

On Thursday, 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said Sermon has found another gear at practice this week. As a result, he’ll get to make his regular season debut this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“So what that told me is, ‘Hey, I didn’t like not dressing. I want to play football. So how do I do that? I don’t go and talk to people. I show people,’” McDaniel said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “That’s kind of the common denominator. Kyle always says to the players and coaches, ‘Don’t tell me, show me.’ And [Sermon] showed, I think, all of us that he really wants an opportunity, which he’ll get this Sunday.”

The 49ers are going to need another running back to step up now that Raheem Mostert is out for the season.

Since Elijah Mitchell and JaMycal Hasty are the top two running backs on the depth chart for the 49ers, Trey Sermon will need to prove that he deserves a spot in Shanahan’s rotation.

