49ers Make Decision On Trey Sermon For Sunday

Last Sunday, rookie running back Trey Sermon was a healthy scratch from the San Francisco 49ers‘ lineup. It was an odd decision considering how much the coaching staff raved about him during the offseason.

Even though Sermon wasn’t active for the 49ers in Week 1, Kyle Shanahan’s rushing attack performed fairly well against the Detroit Lions. Elijah Mitchell, who also happens to be a rookie, had 19 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown.

It appears Shanahan’s decision to sit Sermon in the season opener may have motivated the Ohio State product heading into Week 2.

On Thursday, 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said Sermon has found another gear at practice this week. As a result, he’ll get to make his regular season debut this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“So what that told me is, ‘Hey, I didn’t like not dressing. I want to play football. So how do I do that? I don’t go and talk to people. I show people,’” McDaniel said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “That’s kind of the common denominator. Kyle always says to the players and coaches, ‘Don’t tell me, show me.’ And [Sermon] showed, I think, all of us that he really wants an opportunity, which he’ll get this Sunday.”

#49ers West Virginia Thursday:

* Trey Lance spending 80 percent of time as scout QB

* Dre Greenlaw goes under the knife

* Armstead, Kinlaw back at practice

* Trey Sermon showing “extra aggressiveness” after being healthy scratch on Sunday.https://t.co/c5vesivDcN — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) September 17, 2021

The 49ers are going to need another running back to step up now that Raheem Mostert is out for the season.

Since Elijah Mitchell and JaMycal Hasty are the top two running backs on the depth chart for the 49ers, Trey Sermon will need to prove that he deserves a spot in Shanahan’s rotation.