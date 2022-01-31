Troy Aikman’s Comment On Jimmy Garoppolo Is Going Viral

Judging from his comments during FOX’s playoff broadcasts, it seems pretty clear that Troy Aikman is not a big fan of Jimmy Garoppolo.

Aikman had another one liner about the San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback during the fourth quarter of tonight’s NFC Championship Game. He said it after the Los Angeles Rams rallied from a 17-7 deficit to tie the score at 17.

Because of how the game was unfolding, with the Rams shutting down the 49ers’ vaunted rushing attack, Aikman felt the game was going to fall on Garoppolo’s shoulders.

“I’m afraid that it’s going to have to be Jimmy Garoppolo that gets it done,” Aikman said, clearly indicating he doesn’t have a ton of faith in the San Francisco signal caller.

After Aikman said these words, Garoppolo and the 49ers promptly went three-and-out. The Rams then drove downfield to take a 20-17 lead with 1:46 remaining.

Garoppolo is about to get the ball back with one timeout and plenty of time to get into field goal range. Will he be up to the task?