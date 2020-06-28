After nine seasons in the NFL, former San Francisco 49ers guard Mike Person announced his retirement this weekend.

Person’s decision comes four months after he started for San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV. The 32-year-old was released by the Niners in April.

Person revealed the news of his retirement in a phone interview with 406mtSports.

“I just feel like now is the right time,” Person explained. “Obviously I wish it would have ended differently, especially this past season. You take a beating, and anybody who’s played knows that. At some point you just have to tell yourself now is the right time.”

Person cited an increased desire to spend time with his family as something that also factored into his decision.

“My kids are getting older and most likely I’d spend the entire season away from them if I were to sign with someone,” he said. “I’ve missed too much already.”

Person was a seventh-round pick of the 49ers out of Montana State in 2011. After a year on the practice squad, Person was released.

Following a 10-day stint with the Indianapolis Colts, he signed with the Seattle Seahawks in September 2012 and spent the next two seasons in the Pacific Northwest, appearing in one game. Person played in all 16 games for the St. Louis Rams in 2014.

In 2015, he was the primary center for the Atlanta Falcons, starting 14 games. Person did not appear in a game for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 before signing with the Colts in 2017, where he took part in 12 games and made four starts.

Person finally found a home in San Francisco in 2018, starting 30 of a possible 32 regular season games for the Niners. He also started all three playoff games for the team last season.

Best of luck to Mike Person in retirement!