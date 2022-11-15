Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of helmets belonging to San Francisco 49ers players is seen sitting on the field prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter.

Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end.

"I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in Santa Clara," Benkert tweeted. "The journey continues."

Benkert was considered the emergency quarterback for the 49ers. Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy are the top two options on the depth chart.

This is obviously unfortunate news for Benkert. The undrafted quarterback out of Virginia is still searching for a long-term home in the NFL.

After spending a few years with the Falcons, Benkert joined the Packers in 2021. He only appeared in one game.

Benkert finished his college career with 5,817 passing yards, 46 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. There's still time for him to develop into a reliable backup quarterback in the NFL.