Veteran Wide Receiver Mohamed Sanu Signs With New NFL Team

Mohamed Sanu’s NFL career has been a turbulent ride these past few years. He appears to have found a new home ahead of the 2021 season, though.

Sanu has signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, per his agent Mike McCartney. This will be Sanu’s second go-around with the organization.

The veteran wideout landed with the Niners last year to start the 2020 season after he was released by the New England Patriots. He added valuable depth for the Niners, who experienced an unprecedented amount of injuries early on last year, especially at the receiver spot. San Francisco eventually released Sanu as it started getting healthy at the receiver position. He landed with the Detroit Lions for the remainder of the 2020 season before becoming a free agent this off-season.

The 31-year-old will once again reunite with head coach Kyle Shanahan. The two worked together with the Atlanta Falcons and last year in the Bay Area.

The San Francisco 49ers’ receivers room is pretty young. It’s led by rising stars Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jalen Hurd and Richie James, none of which are older than 25.

Mohamed Sanu will provide some valuable veteran leadership and mentorship for San Francisco’s offense. He could also help assist a potential move from Jimmy Garoppolo to a rookie quarterback.

The 49ers obtained the Miami Dolphins’ No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft in a blockbuster trade on Friday. They’ll use that pick on a quarterback, whether it be Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance or Mac Jones.

If all goes according to plan, the No. 3 pick will eventually take over the Niners offense. Sanu could help aid such a transition.