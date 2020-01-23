Video: 49ers Show Off Super Bowl 54 Uniform Patch

The San Francisco 49ers are heading to Super Bowl 54, just one season after going an abysmal 4-12.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround, led by head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch. And all the hard work and determination has finally paid off.

San Francisco teased its uniform and Super Bowl patch for the upcoming big game in a video on Thursday.

These look awesome.

Representing the NFC with a badge of honor. #SBLIV x #BeLegendary pic.twitter.com/pLwApXCDfA — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 23, 2020

San Francisco fans are certainly happy to be heading to the Super Bowl – no one’s complaining. But some fans are a bit disappointed the team won’t be wearing the 1994 throwback uniforms.

The NFL appears to have ruled against the throwback uniforms for the big game. The 49ers will be donning their usual road uniforms with the white jersey, red numbers and gold pant and helmet.

The 49ers are gearing up to face the Kansas City Chiefs a week from this Sunday in Miami. It’s expected to be an offensive shootout.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs explosive offense has an arsenal of speedy athletes. Once the Kansas City offense catches fire, it’s nearly impossible to stop.

But the 49ers have faith in their defensive – specifically the defensive line – to pressure Mahomes and slow down the Chiefs offense.

It’ll certainly be a back-and-forth battle in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 2.