Video: Awesome Jerry Rice Moment During 49ers Warmups Today

Fifteen years after he stepped away from the NFL at the age of 42, Jerry Rice still looks like he’s not that far removed from playing shape.

Jerry is in Santa Clara today for this evening’s NFC Championship Game. During pregame warm-ups, he showed the fans who arrived early some of the moves that made him an all-time great.

Here’s a clip of Rice on the field at Levi’s Stadium running a little slant/skinny post action in a suit and sneakers pregame.

He’s not as fast as he used to be, but those hands are still money.

Jerry Rice warming up in pregame here pic.twitter.com/6r1SrWXc0b — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 19, 2020

If Larry Fitzgerald continues to play, he might have a shot to break Rice’s all-time receptions record. If that happens, Jerry might come out of retirement.

We’re only semi-joking about that, by the way.

Rice’s former team, the San Francisco 49ers, are hosting the Green Bay Packers today with the Super Bowl on the line. Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET on FOX.