The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Awesome Jerry Rice Moment During 49ers Warmups Today

A closeup of Jerry Rice.SAN FRANCISCO - SEPTEMBER 20: Former member of the San Francisco 49ers Jerry Rice looks on against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL game at Candlestick Park on September 20, 2010 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Fifteen years after he stepped away from the NFL at the age of 42, Jerry Rice still looks like he’s not that far removed from playing shape.

Jerry is in Santa Clara today for this evening’s NFC Championship Game. During pregame warm-ups, he showed the fans who arrived early some of the moves that made him an all-time great.

Here’s a clip of Rice on the field at Levi’s Stadium running a little slant/skinny post action in a suit and sneakers pregame.

He’s not as fast as he used to be, but those hands are still money.

If Larry Fitzgerald continues to play, he might have a shot to break Rice’s all-time receptions record. If that happens, Jerry might come out of retirement.

We’re only semi-joking about that, by the way.

Rice’s former team, the San Francisco 49ers, are hosting the Green Bay Packers today with the Super Bowl on the line. Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET on FOX.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.