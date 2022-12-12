Video: Brock Purdy's Reaction To Sunday's Win Is Going Viral

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Even in his wildest dreams, we're not sure if Brock Purdy imagined his first NFL career start going as well as it did.

The Iowa State product, who was "Mr. Irrelevant" in this year's NFL Draft, completed 16-of-21 passes for 185 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 49ers' 35-7 rout of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For good measure, Purdy added a rushing score as well. When the game was over, he found time to celebrate with the people who have supported him throughout his football journey.

NFL Network's Bridget Condon posted an awesome video of Purdy running into the crowd at Levi's Stadium to congregate with his family and friends.

This might only be the second-best video involving a member of the Purdy family today. During the first half, a clip of Brock's father getting emotional watching his son began going viral.

Purdy's big day also included Tom Brady imploring him to "keep going" during their postgame meeting. In order for the 49ers to make noise in the upcoming NFC playoffs, that's exactly what Purdy will have to do.