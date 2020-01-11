Video: Jimmy Garoppolo Just Pancaked A Vikings Linebacker

On Saturday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers hosted the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC Divisional contest.

San Francisco opened as a heavy favorite and showed why with a touchdown on its opening drive. The 49ers looked dominant in the opening series, but the Vikings fought back with a long touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Stefon Diggs to knot the game at 7.

After a few punts, the 49ers got the ball back and put together an impressive drive to take a 14-7 lead. The best play from that drive came when 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw a block for wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Garoppolo got out in front and pancaked Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

Check it out.

Jimmy Garoppolo showing his offensive line how it’s done. pic.twitter.com/GGweilOMU6 — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) January 11, 2020

Well that’s embarrassing.

To be fair, Jimmy G isn’t a small person. However, an NFL linebacker should never be put on his heels by an opposing quarterback.

San Francisco looks like the much better team through much of the first half. The 49ers have a 149-72 advantage in yards gained so far this afternoon.

After the Vikings found a win in New Orleans over the Saints, Minnesota needs to find a way to slow down Jimmy G and this 49ers offense.

Stay tuned for the latest.